Town by Town: September 23

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!

United Way of Pioneer Valley announced they have compiled a list of volunteer opportunities throughout Hampden County for this year’s Day of Caring, which was Friday. This year’s Day of Caring sites include Stanley Park, Camp Moses, Square One, Camp Shepard, Ronald McDonald House, Westfield Schools, Camp Lewis Perkins, Boys & Girls Club of Chicopee, and United Way of Pioneer Valley and many more!

In Holyoke, a Hill Side Avenue homeowner is already in the Fall spirit and excited or Halloween! our newsroom saw the house on a Holyoke Community Forum on Facebook and we had to see it for ourselves! Get your costumes in order and your decorations ready because Halloween is coming up quick! This year Halloween is on a Monday!

In Belchertown, The Yankee mattress Factory is raising money to benefit the American Cancer Society now through the end of October. Yankee Mattress Factory has set a goal to raise $10,000 for cancer research and support for patients going through treatment and their families. They have already raised over $4,000 and are looking for further support from the community to reach their goal. Yankee Mattress Factory has showrooms in Agawam, Springfield, Northampton and Greenfield.

