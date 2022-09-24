2 Longmeadow teens saved from CT River

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Two teens were rescued by from the Connecticut River after their boat took on water Saturday morning.

According to the Hampden County Sheriff’s office, deputies of their Marine Patrol Unit were flagged down by two teens just before 8:30 a.m. under I-391 near the Medina Street boat ramp.

The teens’ row boat had begun taking on water ahead of the Paper City Regatta.

The two deputies managed to get the teens and their boat safely to shore before the boat took on too much water and sunk.

Officials believed that a previous repair to the boat had failed, causing it to sink.

Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi issued a statement on the rescue, saying:

“This is exactly the kind of situation we started the Marine Patrol Unit to assist with. I couldn’t be prouder of the deputies for springing into action and helping prevent a tragedy on what is supposed to be a fun fall day on the Connecticut River.”

