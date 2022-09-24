6 Brick’s cannabis dispensary opens in Springfield

By Addie Patterson, Photojournalist: Andrew Wellmann and Olivia Hickey
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A new dispensary opened up in Springfield Saturday! Payton Shubrick, CEO and founder of 6 Brick, LLC shared with Western Mass News what it means to her to open up shop in Springfield.

“It’s such an exciting day for me as well as my family. I was born and raised here in the city of Springfield so opening a dispensary here, as an African American woman, means a lot,” she said.

Paton said she looks forward to what the future holds for her business and what this means for the city of Springfield.

