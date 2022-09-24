Annual Pawzaar Craft Fair benefits homeless animals in western Mass.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Animal lovers united for a good cause Saturday to enjoy the annual Pawzaar Craft Fair.

The show brings together crafters all across the Pioneer Valley along hundreds of animal loving patrons, all to benefit homeless animals in the community. The event featured 30 different vendors, food trucks, and lots of pet products!

“We’re here to support people and animals when their in crisis,” explained Lori Swanson, executive director of Thomas J O’Connor Animal Control & Adoption Center in Springfield.

Proceeds from Saturday’s event went directly to the medical care and treatment for TJO animals!

