Nelly takes the stage at the Big E Friday night

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -After a rainy Thursday, the Eastern States Exposition getting a busy start to its second weekend as Nelly took the stage Friday night, drawing fans from all over.

Western Mass News stopped took a look at all the fun. Big crowds flooded the Big E Friday, as patrons kicked off the weekend with drinks, rides, and of course food!

“It’s been busy like all day,” said Angelina Wilson of Connecticut.

“I was going on rides and now I’m just eating nachos,” said Reese Irwin of Connecticut.

“This place is amazing. Of course went to the Vermont house. I love the cheese there,” Nicole Liebenow said.

The second weekend of the Big E is historically the busiest and a major attraction drawing people to the fairgrounds. Grammy award-winning hip-hop and R&B artist Nelly performing on the arena stage.

“My boy since I was probably about 12 years old and I’m 36 years old now so it’s pretty awesome getting to come and see him,” Liebenow said.

Fans turned out from all over to watch the multi-platinum artist perform.

“I’m a travel nurse and my assignment started here august the first and the first advertisement I saw was nelly at the Big E and I said ‘Oh I have to go’...I got it right before they sold out so I was so happy for that,” said Evelyn Livingston of Georgia.

Even fans who weren’t lucky enough to snag a seat aren’t letting that stop them from enjoying the Big E.

“We were going to go and were sad so were walking around singing nelly in spirit…I love you and I need you. Nelly III,” said Dominique Rosa of Connecticut.

The fair runs through October 2, and both regulars and new timers alike are excited to enjoy the fun in store for the rest of the season.

“I go like every year,” Irwin said.

“I’m coming back. I got a ticket just to return for the festival,” Livingston said.

According to Big E officials, 96,587 guests attended the fair Friday, an all time record for the middle Friday!

