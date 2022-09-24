Police respond to bus fire on Mass. Pike in Sturbridge

STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police responded to the Mass. Pike in Sturbridge Saturday morning for reports of a bus fire.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, the incident took place on the westbound side of the interstate near mile marker 78.2.

Police said that the fire has since been extinguished and no injuries were reported.

The left lane has reopened, however the right travel lane and breakdown lane remain closed.

