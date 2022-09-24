Springfield crews respond to overnight fire on Leavitt Street

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield were called to Leavitt Street in the early hours of Saturday morning for reports of a house fire.

The call came in just before 1 a.m.

According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, the Arson and Bomb Squad are still investigating the cause and no injuries have been reported.

