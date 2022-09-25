12th annual Will Bike 4 Food cycling event to help combat local food insecurity

HATFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts held the 12th annual Will Bike 4 Food charity cycling event Sunday.

Cyclists from all over came together to ride one of four routes through the Connecticut River Valley to raise funds and awareness about food insecurity and hunger within western Mass.

The event started in 2011. Since then, Will Bike 4 Food has raised over $1.3 million and has provided over five million meals to people across western Mass.

Andrew Morehouse, the executive director of The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts said if it weren’t for the community, events like the cycling event would not be possible.

“We are only able to do it due to the out pouring of support from the community to rally behind our cause, our mission to help folks have access to healthy food when they need it,” he said.

The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts provides healthy meals to more than 90 thousand individuals currently facing food insecurity in western Massachusetts each month. They’re seeking to raise $250 thousand through this year’s event, which would be enough to provide one million meals.

