Big Brothers-Big Sisters of Hampshire County hold fundraising event in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Big Brothers-Big Sisters of Hampshire County held a fundraising event in Northampton Sunday.

The national non-profit organization strives to create ad support one-on-one mentoring relationships to empower our youth. Western Mass News spoke with the director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Hampshire County, Susan Nicastro to learn more about the event ant the impact the program has on young people in the community.

“We bring together youth ages 6 to 14 with mentors who volunteer from the community to spend time with a young person three to four times a month, and to work on important goals that we know improve their futures, and have so many powerful outcomes for young people,” she said.

The event ran from 11a.m.-3p.m. and featured live music, food trucks, games and a raffle for a 1970′s Toyota!

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.