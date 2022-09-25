Breezy, Seasonable Start to the Week with a Shower Possible

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Severe thunderstorms are possible along a warm front this evening, which is having trouble making it up our way. So, our severe threat has lowered. However, a few more showers and a thunderstorm are possible early tonight as a cold front swings through.

Shower chances diminish around and after midnight with partly to mostly cloudy skies and some patchy fog developing through morning. Temperatures and dew points fall back to the lower and middle 50s.

An upper level low drifting over the Great Lakes may bring a shower or two to western Mass Monday, however, showers look isolated. Expect a partly cloudy day with a healthy southwesterly breeze. Isolated showers may flare up in the afternoon, so keep an eye to the sky. Most of the day will be dry and pleasant with highs in the lower 70s.

A trough or lowering of the jet stream will move through New England the first half of the week, keeping temperatures near normal with scattered clouds and a low risk for a shower here and there. A cold front crosses through Tuesday night into Wednesday with little to no wet weather.

High pressure builds from Wednesday to Friday with cooler, drier air. Highs Thursday and Friday only look to get into the lower 60s with good sunshine, and a healthy northwesterly breeze. End of the week lows may dip into the 30s.

Tropical Storm Ian will become a hurricane and move toward Florida this week. Landfall is forecast for Thursday into Friday on the Gulf side of the Florida coast, then the storm will drift inland and weaken. At this point, clouds should move into our area by Friday and there may be some showers from Ian that reach us over the weekend. The forecast is still uncertain, so check in for updates.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.