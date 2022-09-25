Crews respond to garage fire in Greenfield

A photo of a fire truck.
A photo of a fire truck.(MGN)
By Addie Patterson and Olivia Hickey
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews responded to a garage fire on Fairview Street in Greenfield Saturday night.

Fire officials told Western Mass News crews responded after 8:00 p.m. A single-story garage, the attached greenhouse and their contents were a total loss. A car parked nearby the garage was also destroyed due to the radiating heat.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Longmeadow teenagers rescued from Connecticut River Saturday
Longmeadow teenagers rescued from Connecticut River Saturday
Vermont Governor attends Vermont Day at the Big E
Vermont Governor attends Vermont Day at the Big E
Post Malone and his fiancée have welcomed a baby girl.
Post Malone cancels performances at TD Garden
Longmeadow teenagers rescued from Connecticut River Saturday
Longmeadow teenagers rescued from Connecticut River Saturday