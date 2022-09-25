First Alert Weather Day: Isolated Severe PM Storms To Close Out The Second Weekend Of The Big E?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - ***First Alert Weather Day: Isolated Severe PM Severe Storms Possible***

After a beautiful day yesterday, things turn a bit stormy to close out the second weekend of the Big E…Today will start off dry, but cloud cover will build in throughout the day, and we are tracking some showers/storms for the late afternoon and into the evening.

Around 2-10pm showers look to move through our area with imbedded strong thunderstorms. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire area in a marginal risk for severe weather (level 1 out of 5). The greatest risk looks to be just south over Southern CT the NYC area where a level 2 out of 5 was issued. Heavy rain, hail, damaging winds, and even a LOW risk for a weak/brief tornado does is there. However, the severe weather risk is very low. All day today, models have been trending

Showers could linger into the early morning hours on Monday, but with the passage of a cold front, we look to clear out nicely. The front is weak, so temperatures on Monday will still be able to reach the upper 60′s and even near 70. Tuesday through Friday is looking dry, and is trending cooler, as by Friday highs will be in the lower to middle 60′s.

We are tracking the possibility of shower late into next weekend as the remnants of Tropical Storm Ian make its way up the east coast. But currently, it is too early to pinpoint an exact forecast that far out.

Tropical Storm Ian has formed and is forecasted to make its way into the Gulf of Mexico early next week. Potentially strengthening to a major hurricane in the gulf. Right now, models show Ian making landfall in Florida late next week, and then beyond that we still would have to watch for remnants making there way up the east coast.

