Florence man arrested after driving onto sidewalk while under the influence

FLORENCE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Northampton Police arrested a Florence man Saturday night after he drove onto the sidewalk during the Florence Night Out event while under the influence of alcohol.

According to Northampton Police, the event happened around 7:40 p.m. Officers working the event stopped the driver after he drove onto the sidewalk towards pedestrians to bypass the marked police cruiser that blocked the road.

Police said that they suspected the driver was under the influence of alcohol and tried to remove him from his car. However, the driver resisted and physically fought with the arresting officers.

Once removed from the vehicle, the driver was arrested and charged with:

OUI 4th offense

Negligent operation of a motor vehicle

Failing to stop for police

Resisting arrest

Disorderly conduct

The suspects name has not been released.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.