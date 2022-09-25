Longmeadow teenagers rescued from Connecticut River Saturday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A scary situation unfolded in Chicopee on Saturday morning. Two teenagers from Longmeadow were rescued from the Connecticut River.

Officials told Western Mass News the teens were preparing to participate in the Paper City Regatta. They added that the Hampden County Sheriff’s Marine Patrol Unit, which assisted with the rescue, was established last year to respond to incidents like this one.

“We’re out here to serve and to protect,” said Deputy Mark Gee of the Hampden County Sheriff’s Marine Patrol Unit.

That’s exactly what Deputies Mark Gee and Crystal Sanchez did Saturday morning. Just before 8:30 a.m., they were aboard a Hampden County Sheriff’s Marine Patrol Unit boat on the Connecticut River when they were flagged down by two distressed teenage girls from Longmeadow.

The girls were on a rowboat in Chicopee under Interstate 391 across from the Medina Street Boat Ramp.

“So we went over and when we approached them, they informed us that their shell was sinking, meaning their racing boat. So the boat was underwater,” explained Gee.

Deputy Gee told Western Mass News that’s when they sprang into action, taking the two girls, who were gearing up for the Paper City Regatta, to safety on the West Springfield side of the river.

“Immediately, my partner and I grabbed the boat and lifted it up out of the water to stop the water from going into the boat and sinking. We were able to get them off the boat, get them onto another boat,” said Gee.

According to the Hampden County Sheriff’s Office, they believed the boat was sinking because of a previous failed repair. Deputy Gee said there was a 10-inch-long gash at the bottom of the vessel taking water in and flooding the boat.

Gee added, the Marine Patrol Unit exists because of incidents like these. The unit was established last year to assist swimmers and boaters and prevent possible tragedies in western Mass.

“The Sheriff’s just out here, he’s really trying to help everyone in all communities...We’re not out here just as police, we’re out here for safety so if you see us and you need help don’t be afraid to ask, we’re out here to help along with protection,” explained Gee.

And if anyone can take anything away from this situation: always put safety first.

“Lifejackets is number one. When you’re out on a river, no matter what you’re going out there for, life jackets are permanent to any type of water activity,” said Gee.

Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi shared a statement with Western Mass News on Saturday’s rescue which read in part, quote, “I couldn’t be prouder of the deputies for springing into action and helping prevent a tragedy on what is supposed to be a fun fall day on the Connecticut River.”

