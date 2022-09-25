New York men arrested for breaking and entering a Longmeadow home

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Two New York men have been arrested for Breaking and Entering a home on Converse Street in Longmeadow Saturday night.

Longmeadow Police told Western Mass News that officers responded to the home before 8:00 after receiving a call on people breaking into the house with masks on from the residents, who were alerted by security cameras.

Police located one suspect nearby, who attempted to flee. The suspect was taken into custody after a short chase. The second suspect was located on a nearby street, and then arrested.

The suspects, identified as 33-year-old Sergio Rodriguez Lopez from College Point, New York and 35-year-old Johnathan Ceballos of Queens, New York have been charged with:

Breaking and Entering to a Building (Nighttime for a Felony)

Larceny

Malicious Damage

According to police, their bail was set at $50 thousand. Westcomm Regional Dispatch, East Longmeadow Police Department and the Chicopee Police Department K-9 Unit assisted with the incident.

Police are still working to identify accomplice(s) involved in the incident. Anyone that was in the area of Converse Street near Dwight Road during the incident that saw any suspicious vehicles, likely with a New York state license plate, is asked to contact Longmeadow Police.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.