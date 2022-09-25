Thousands gather in Holyoke for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Thousands came together for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Holyoke Sunday.

Alzheimer’s is a disease in which brain cells degenerate over time, leading to memory loss, and loss of other important mental functions. For years, the Alzheimer’s Association has organized walks in communities to raise awareness and fundraise for research to find a cure for the disease. Western Mass News spoke with Jim Wessler, the CEO of the Massachusetts and New Hampshire chapters to learn more about the goal of the event.

“We’ve raised so far today about $170,000 and we are well on our way to our goal of $240,000 here in the Pioneer Valley,” he explained.

Wessler said this event has been going on for over 20 years in western Mass. and there were about 2,000 people in attendance Sunday. He said this just shows the impact Alzheimer’s has on families everywhere.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s has become the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for care and research.

