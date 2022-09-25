Vermont Governor attends Vermont Day at the Big E

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Saturday was Vermont Day at the Big E! Vendors and Vermont natives came together just to celebrate the occasion. Western Mass News stopped by the Vermont building and spoke with Governor Phil Scott.

He said it was special for him to be on the fairgrounds and he hopes to attract more people to his state.

“We’re a small state, small population, but we have a lot of depth. and agriculture is such a big part, its like the back bone of Vermont...This gives us the opportunity to show the rest of New England what we do and why we’re so special,” He said.

Governor Scott said he’s proud to celebrate his unique state and loves seeing the different vendors each year.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.