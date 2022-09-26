5th human case of West Nile virus found in Mass.

(WGGB/WSHM) - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has announced the fifth human case of West Nile virus in the state this year.

Officials said that the individual is a woman in her 80s who was likely exposed to the virus in Middlesex County, which is an area already known to be at increased risk.

They added that the risk of the mosquito-borne disease will continue until the first hard frost.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.