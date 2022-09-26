Big E to host chat with International Space Station for local students

Thirteen New England students will make live radio contact with Astronaut Bob Hines on the International Space Station as it orbiting 260 miles above the earth
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Thirteen New England students will make live radio contact with Astronaut Bob Hines on the International Space Station as it orbiting 260 miles above the earth on Tuesday at The Big E.

Fred Kemmerer, director of the New England division of the American Radio Relay League and Amateur Radio on the International Space Station mentor, spoke to Western Mass News about the out-of-this-world experience and how other fairgoers can experience the event.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Diocese of Springfield collecting donations to help Puerto Rico after recent hurricane
Diocese of Springfield collecting donations to help Puerto Rico after recent hurricane
Lynyrd Skynyrd at Big E
Lynyrd Skynyrd to perform at The Big E this weekend
Big E crafts
Dozens of vendors bringing creative items to The Big E’s Craft Common
Salute to Springfield Day
Salute to Springfield Day celebrated at The Big E