Big Y hosting second annual ‘Big Vax Week’

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Big Y is hosting their second annual ‘Big Vax Week.’

The event features a clinic where you can go to a number Big Y locations and get COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, as well as flu shots, at no cost.

The Springfield-based grocer noted that insurance, age, and eligibility restrictions may apply and supplies may be limited.

Vaccination clinics will be held all week at various locations across Massachusetts and Connecticut, including those stores that do not have a pharmacy.

You can CLICK HERE for more information and a schedule for clinics at non-pharmacy stores.

