Big Y hosting second annual ‘Big Vax Week’

Big Y World Class Market
Big Y World Class Market(Western Mass News / File)
By Jenna Reyes and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Big Y is hosting their second annual ‘Big Vax Week.’

The event features a clinic where you can go to a number Big Y locations and get COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, as well as flu shots, at no cost.

The Springfield-based grocer noted that insurance, age, and eligibility restrictions may apply and supplies may be limited.

Vaccination clinics will be held all week at various locations across Massachusetts and Connecticut, including those stores that do not have a pharmacy.

You can CLICK HERE for more information and a schedule for clinics at non-pharmacy stores.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Diocese of Springfield collecting donations to help Puerto Rico after recent hurricane
Diocese of Springfield collecting donations to help Puerto Rico after recent hurricane
Canines Parvovirus, Photo Date: 11/22/2017
Dakin, TJO teaming up to host parvovirus vaccination clinics
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
Investigation underway after 2 people found dead in Springfield home
Lynyrd Skynyrd at Big E
Lynyrd Skynyrd to perform at The Big E this weekend