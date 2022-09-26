Dakin, TJO teaming up to host parvovirus vaccination clinics

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Concerns continue about parvovirus diagnosed in dogs in the Springfield area and now, two animal centers are coming together to offer free parvovirus shots to unvaccinated dogs.

The Dakin Humane Society is teaming up with the Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center and American International College to host a free parvo vaccine clinic on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. for Springfield residents.

The pop-up clinic is for healthy dogs that currently are not fully vaccinated against parvovirus. Dr. Jeff Muth is a veterinarian at Dakin and told Western Mass News while the disease is deadly, it is preventable with the vaccine.

“It is incredibly important to vaccinate parvovirus because even with appropriate treatment, the disease can be fatal and it is much better to vaccinate and prevent the disease,” Muth noted.

Parvovirus is a highly contagious disease for dogs that is transmitted through other dogs. Western Mass News asked what could be causing the recent outbreak.

“Unfortunately, it is has been very difficult for people to get into veterinarians because unfortunately, there is a lot of demand and not enough veterinarians to meet the demand,” Muth added.

At Dakin, we’ve learned parvovirus has been detected in 10 dogs since early August in the Springfield area, but West Springfield resident Edward Veto said the outbreak isn’t stopping him from coming to the park with the family dog.

“Most of the dogs, if not all of the dogs, here at the park, we do know if they’ve been vaccinated…Most of the dog owners here for the most part are on top of their shots and so forth,” Veto noted.

Muth said you should keep your unvaccinated dog inside, even if they are not sick, until they are fully vaccinated to keep them safe. Dakin and TJO will be holding free parvo clinics through the middle of October.

