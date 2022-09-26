Diocese of Springfield adds extra collections to help Puerto Rico after recent hurricane

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Diocese of Springfield is taking action to help the people of Puerto Rico overcome a devastating hurricane.

Bishop William Byrne requested the parishes that make up the Archdiocese hold special collections this weekend and next weekend to support those in need after hurricane Fiona caused widespread destruction on the island.

“We just don’t give to a need we have a need to give as part of who we are,” Bishop Byrne explained.

Bishop Byrne told Western Mass News that he has asked the 79 parishes in Berkshire, Hampshire, Hamden and Franklin counties that make up the organization to hold a collection to help Puerto Rico rebuild after hurricane Fiona made landfall last weekend.

Byrne explains coming together to help those in need is essential to their identity as a community of faith. With the ties the church and many of its participants have to the island he knew they had to take action.

“So many of our brothers and sisters in the Diocese of Springfield in western Massachusetts are from Puerto Rico, so the diocese that was most hardly hit was the Diocese of Ponce and that also happens to be where a majority of the Puerto Ricans in our own community our brothers and sisters are from,” explained Bishop Byrne.

The hurricane devastated Puerto Rico just five years after hurricanes Irma and Maria destroyed the islands. The diocese told Western Mass News that over one million homes and businesses were left without power. Donations raised through the diocese will sent to the Diocese of Ponce for anything from emergency care to rebuilding the church.

“Helping the poor and the hungry and especially those in devastation so this is part in parts of our own faith experience,” Bishop Byrne explained.

If you weren’t able to donate this weekend, there will be another opportunity to participate next weekend. However, Bishop Byrne said they will continue to accept donations after next weekend.

Donators can give cash or a check with an explanation

that the money is for the fund on the memo line to the priest of their local parish,

