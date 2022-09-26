East Longmeadow community remembering victims of wrong way crash on I-91

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The East Longmeadow community is paying tribute to two town natives who were killed in a wrong-way crash on I-91 in Windsor, Connecticut on Friday.

Two separate GoFundMe pages have now been set up for James Bowen and Dominique Loiselle to help with funeral costs.

A photo memorial now sits behind the register of the Pride gas station in East Longmeadow where 25-year-old James Bowen worked for almost 5 years.

“I met James four and a half years ago and he really was a staple for our store,” said James’ co-worker and Pride general manager, Nicki Myslinski. “Everyone who came in knew James. He was just a ray of sunshine.”

Last week, a horrifying wrong-way crash on I-91 in Connecticut claimed the life of both Bowen and fellow East Longmeadow native, 25-year-old Dominique Loiselle. Now, Myslinski is speaking with Western Mass News following his death.

“When I first got here, he was a cashier and he finally accepted a manager’s position, and when he moved to the mornings, everyone was just so happy,” Myslinski said.

She told us that Bowen had a cheerful smile that welcomed customers at the gas station with the purest joy.

“I just don’t want anyone to forget that beautiful smile and just how much of an impact, in his short 25 years, that he has made on the community, on every person that has met him,” Myslinski said.

She added that work is not the same without him, and many customers have shown their support for the staff at the Pride gas station over the past three days.

Myslinski said that she wants the community to hear this message about the type of person Bowen was:

“This has been the most difficult loss that we have ever been through in the Pride family, and I just want everyone to know that he really was the most amazing person. You couldn’t meet him and not fall in love with him,” she said. “He just was so considerate and polite and always had a smile on his face. He was just a standup guy and employee, and I’m going to miss him so much.”

You may donate to James’ Or Dominique’s GoFundMe pages if you would like to assist with their funeral costs.

