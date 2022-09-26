Getting Answers: rebuilding from the ashes

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A well-known grocery store in Longmeadow and a scenic restaurant in Easthampton are making progress in rebuilding after fires tore through their businesses.

Just days before Thanksgiving last year, a fire tore through a shopping plaza in Longmeadow, destroying several businesses, including the longstanding Armata’s Market.

“It was just like a passerby who noticed some flames and called the fire department and at that point it was just maybe too little too late,” said Alexis Vallides, owner, Armata’s Market.

Vallides told Western Mass News some prepared meals were being stored off-site, and despite the devastating fire, employees rallied around one another right away.

“We got a commercial kitchen some employees went to their house grabbed a pot, grabbed a pan, grabbed whatever they could get from their houses and we just finished up the orders to do as much as we could, so that’s just a prime example of how it’s a team effort,” Vallides explained.

Officials determined the fire had started in a common attic space. As rebuilding got underway in Longmeadow, Armata’s had to pivot- focusing on the catering side of the business. Vallides looked at the setback as an opportunity to grow, with Armata’s now poised to take over the Village Mart in Hampden, as its owner retires.

“We’re going to bring about more prepared foods, we’re going to play around with some hot dinner options from 4-6 p.m.,” she said.

Meanwhile in Easthampton, a restaurant known for its smoked bbq and scenic views remains closed.

“So it was a small fire but enough to put a big kink in the works for us…We’ve been really disappointed that we haven’t been able to be available for people during this really gorgeous weather,” Guyette said.

Officials deemed the cause of the fire was a spark from the restaurant’s smoker landing on the roof. Guyette said there’s more damage than meets the eye and engineers have to determine if the deck is up to code. She’s faced delay after delay in dealing with rebuilding and insurance.

“We do have insurance coverage and they will eventually reimburse us and that will be fine, you know, it’s just a scary time,” she told Western Mass News.

Guyette said Tavern On The Hill was just starting to see things turn around from the pandemic slump and the fire delivered yet another gut punch.

“Every week we were doing more and more business and we were kind of feeling like oh we’re feeling safe going into the winter and then this happened,” she said.

The rebuilding of Armata’s Longmeadow site should be complete sometime next year, and they’ll be announcing a grand opening date for their new Hampden location any day now. Tavern on the Hill is hoping to re-open this November.

