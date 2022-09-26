House fire under investigation

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - An early morning house fire is under investigation in Springfield Monday.

According to officials, firefighters were called to the fire on Rest Way shortly before 2:30 a.m.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control and out in about 30 minutes.

Officials said 2 people were displaced from the fire. The Red Cross is assisting them

The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is now investigating the cause.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.