House fire under investigation

By Mike Agogliati
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 8:13 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - An early morning house fire is under investigation in Springfield Monday.

According to officials, firefighters were called to the fire on Rest Way shortly before 2:30 a.m.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control and out in about 30 minutes.

Officials said 2 people were displaced from the fire. The Red Cross is assisting them

The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is now investigating the cause.

