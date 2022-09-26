Arraignment held for suspects in Longmeadow house break-in

LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two men from New York are facing several charges after being arrested for breaking into a house in Longmeadow over the weekend.

It all happened Saturday around 8 p.m. Longmeadow Police told us the family called 911, said they were not home, and that their security cameras picked up two masked men walking around their home.

Officers were sent to the house on Converse Street and according to court documents obtained by Western Mass News, Mass. State Police found a back sliding glass door on the deck had been smashed. They also noticed a light post attached to the deck had been broken off.

In the area of the home, they were able to find one suspect, who led police on a chase. That suspect was later identified as Johnathan Ceballos.

After they arrested Ceballos, they were able to find a second suspect on nearby Churchill Drive, Sergio Rodriguez Lopez.

Police said they were able to positively identify the suspects based on the homeowner’s security camera footage. Both suspects are from New York and were arraigned in court on Monday.

Investigators said the men stole property from the house and threw it into the woods during the chase. Court documents revealed that the stolen property consisted of more than $2,400 worth of jewelry items and cash.

Police deployed K-9 teams to help find the stolen property, along with any other evidence. They were able to recover the stolen property in a pillowcase.

Police are now asking for the public’s help in identifying any other criminals in this case. Specifically, they ask if anyone saw a suspicious car in the area on Saturday night, possibly with New York license plates, call the Longmeadow Police Department.

We did ask police if they think this was a targeted attack and they said it is still under investigation.

