Investigation underway after 2 people found dead in Springfield home

File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser(Western Mass News)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating after two people were found dead in Springfield on Sunday.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to a Maynard Street home around 10:15 p.m. last night after a relative found a man and woman dead inside the home from apparent gunshot wounds.

An investigation is ongoing by members of the Springfield Police homicide unit, with assistance from the Hampden District Attorney’s office, and Walsh noted that “there is no threat to the public.”

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Diocese of Springfield collecting donations to help Puerto Rico after recent hurricane
Diocese of Springfield collecting donations to help Puerto Rico after recent hurricane
Lynyrd Skynyrd at Big E
Lynyrd Skynyrd to perform at The Big E this weekend
Big E crafts
Dozens of vendors bringing creative items to The Big E’s Craft Common
Salute to Springfield Day
Salute to Springfield Day celebrated at The Big E