Investigation underway after 2 people found dead in Springfield home

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating after two people were found dead in Springfield on Sunday.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to a Maynard Street home around 10:15 p.m. last night after a relative found a man and woman dead inside the home from apparent gunshot wounds.

An investigation is ongoing by members of the Springfield Police homicide unit, with assistance from the Hampden District Attorney’s office, and Walsh noted that “there is no threat to the public.”

