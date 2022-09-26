Lynyrd Skynyrd to perform at The Big E this weekend

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Legendary Southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd is performing at The Big E on October 2.

“After 50 years, the brand name Lynyrd Skynyrd has a magic to it and I think the magic in the band is called the songs that the earlier band wrote and recorded and some of the newer ones that we have created in the later years on records has stood the test of time,” said Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Rickey Medlocke.

Medlocke shared how the band’s music has touched fans across many generations since the original band was formed in 1964. The band - known for iconic songs such as “Free Bird” and “Sweet Home Alabama,” which landed on the top 100 charts in three countries and certified the band at the top of the Southern rock genre - is excited to come to The Big E.

“The best thing about performing really…it goes two-fold: Not only in the studio, but live…being able to create great music for the fans to be able to enjoy,” Medlocke added.

Medlocke told Western Mass News that the songs are nostalgic.

“I think the music has such iconic songs that fans relate to and has become popular. Not only did it become popular on radio, but nowadays, you hear it in television, you hear it in movies, people go back,” Medlocke noted.

Medlocke joined the original band as drummer from 1971 to 1973. He then rejoined the band in 1996 as the band’s lead guitarist and primary songwriter.

“For me, going on stage and performing those songs is a big honor for me. Having worked with the band in the early years and having them be my band mates, you know, friends and brothers and after everything that has happened walking out there and playing the music is such an honor for me and privilege,” Medlocke explained.

Medlocke does not have one song he enjoys performing over the other and he loves all of them. After touring all these years, he is often asked this question.

“A lot of people often have said ‘When are you guys going to hang it up and call it a day?’ You know what, I have been doing it all my life, ever since I was a young kid and there is no such thing as waking up one day and saying all of sudden ‘Okay, I am going to stop playing.’ I will never stop playing in one capacity or another. I will always be involved in music,” Medlocke said.

Medlocke hopes fans that attend the concert take away a spirit within themselves that will carry them forward.

“We love to see people have a great time. We love to leave the stage just drained of energy and if we do that, we know we have accomplished what we set out to do,” Medlocke noted.

