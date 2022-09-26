Mass. animal shelter taking in cats evacuated from Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian

NORTH BROOKFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - As Hurricane Ian continues to intensify, a Worcester County animal shelter is taking in pets that are evacuating the sunshine state.

Second Chance Animal Services in North Brookfield said that it is preparing to welcome cats from a Florida shelter in the storm’s path.

The nonprofit is expecting to meet an ASPCA emergency transport Tuesday morning at Worcester Regional Airport.

The cats will then be brought to the Almost Home Pet Transportation facility in North Brookfield to receive any necessary veterinary care and complete their state mandated 48-hour quarantine so they can begin their search for a new home in Massachusetts.

