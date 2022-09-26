A Few Brief Showers Possible Each Day Through Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A line of gusty showers and a few thunderstorms is moving east this afternoon into western Mass. Wind gusts to 40mph are possible along with brief rain through 6pm or so.

Any showers around early this evening diminish quickly after sunset. Skies remain partly cloudy, but more clouds will build into our area overnight. Gusty breezes will also subside near sunset, but expect a consistent light breeze overnight. Temperatures cool into the upper 40s through sunrise.

Tuesday looks like a dry day for western Mass with morning clouds giving way to more sun in the afternoon. A healthy breeze out of the south-southwest continues, warming temperatures into the 60s for many and low 70s for the valley.

Low pressure to our north will continue to bring scattered clouds and a low risk for brief showers through Wednesday. Rain chances are low, but a shower or two could come through Tuesday evening and again Wednesday afternoon with some upper level energy moving around the low. By Thursday, the low moves away and we will have cooler, drier air building in.

Strong high pressure will give us some cool, clear fall weather Thursday and Friday. While we still get sun Friday, high clouds should be advancing into New England from hurricane Ian. High clouds will linger over much of the weekend, but rain looks to stay well to our south. Dry, seasonable air is in store for western Mass thanks to surface high pressure staying in control.

Ian looks to make landfall on Florida’s west coast late this week and the remnants of the storm may get into the mid-Atlantic this weekend. For us, there’s a good chance the rain misses our area, however, that could change as the storm evolves.

Overall, our weather pattern looks quiet with only a few rounds of showers through the end of next week. Temperatures also look seasonable with a lot of 60s on the way as we kick off October!

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.