Salute to Springfield Day celebrated at The Big E

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Monday marked Salute to Springfield Day at The Big E and we spent some time on the fairgrounds to learn more about the celebrations we can expect for the special day and highlighted some of our local vendors.

The first local business we spotlighted was Springfield Auto and Truck Equipment, where we were joined by Michael Martone and the fair is really the kick-off to their fall and winter season.

“Correct. We’re a Springfield-based business. We’ve been here at the fair for 22 years now and this is the kick-off to fall...Fall is our busiest time of the year, obviously with snow removal equiptment. Fall is when you want to showcase your equipment and we do it here at the fair every year,” Michael explained.

The company noted that they are moving locations, staying in Springfield.

“We are, we are. We’re moving from Bay Street to Berkshire Ave. and our target date is December 1. We’re kicking off the announcement here on a soft announcement here and we hope to have a major announcement December 1 with an open house and grand openings. We’re looking forward to it and we’re happy to work in the city of Springfield,” Michael added.

We then made our way to the Wurst Haus beer garden, where we were joined by Nate Yee to talk about some of the new offerings they have.

“Today, we have our guten sprouts. It’s brussell sprouts with hot honey on top and a parmesan wrap, and our new brat burger, famous for our brat patty, onions, honey mustard, pickles on a pretzel bun,” Yee noted.

[Reporter: The Wurst Haus has locations all over the place, including in Springfield, so it’s great you guys have a showing here at The Big E]

“Yeah, absolutely. We’ve been here since 2016. It’s been quite the journey here at The Big E. We love, we love being here, so yeah, make sure you go down to The Student Prince, check out our Oktoberfest. We’ll have a beer party, so there’s gonna be beer everywhere,” Yee added.

[Reporter: When you step out of the beer garden, it’s a nice ambiance. Tell us more about what people can expect here at the beer garden]

“What we try to hit home at is a beer hall, so my uncle, Andy, he actually went to Munich and found a lot of inspiration for Oktoberfest, so we have tried to recreate that atmosphere, to put it right here in western Mass. at The Big E,” Yee noted.

