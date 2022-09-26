Salvation Army crews standing by to help with Hurricane Ian response

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Hurricane Ian is barreling towards Florida and is expected to arrive in the next two days. Millions are preparing, with many in southwestern part of the state now being ordered to evacuate their homes ahead of the storm, which is expected to bring a potentially life-threatening storm surge this week.

“The evacuations are in order and they are expecting this to be a potentially devastating hurricane and Tampa Bay hasn’t been hit since 1921 and they are particularly vulnerable to flooding,” said Emily Mew, deputy director for emergency disaster services of the Massachusetts division of the Salvation Army.

Mew told us Salvation Army teams in Florida are prepared and crews in Massachusetts are on standby if they are called to help people in the Sunshine State.

“We have 37 mobile trucks prepared to deploy, as well as one field kitchen that will mobilize immediately after the worst of the storm is over. Those canteen trucks can provide up to 1,500 meals a day to individuals and families who may not be able to cook or may have too much devastation around them to,” Mew added.

In the Bay State, Eversource spokesperson Priscilla Ress told us they are ready to respond if called on. She said in a statement, in part, “We haven’t received any requests for mutual aid. We are monitoring the situation there and if we do get a request, we will send available crews.”

Mew told us that their southern warehouses are also on standby, stocking essential items to help those impacted by any damage caused by the storm.

“They are stocking items like food, hygiene kits, cleanup kits, other major and basic necessities like baby supplies, blankets, items that people need immediately after clothing that may use when a devastating storm comes through,” Mew explained.

As of now, meteorologists expect Hurricane Ian to peak at Category 4 strength over the Gulf of Mexico this week and then weaken before reaching Florida.

