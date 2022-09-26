Town by Town: climate week, Sen. Velis security funding, Springfield Day at Big E

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Southwick, Easthampton, and West Springfield.

Beginning this past Saturday and running through Friday, the Pioneer Valley Library Collaborative is presenting Climate Preparedness Week in Southwick.

Free and open to residents of any town, Climate Preparedness Week offers a broad slate of events for patrons of all ages.

Programs include a chance to practice mindfulness in Stanley Park, a presentation examining the intersections of climate change and social justice, and an opportunity to engage in “Climate Change 101.”

Town by town took us to Easthampton where Senator John Velis announced $40,000 in state funding for Easthampton High School security.

Senator Velis was joined by State Representative Daniel Carrey, Easthampton Mayor Nicole LaChapelle, and members of the Easthampton community.

The funding was included in the Massachusetts FY’23 budget passed by the Senate and House and signed into law by the governor.

The budget amendment filed by Senator Velis will upgrade the school’s security system and promote school safety.

Finally, town by town took us to the Big E in West Springfield.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and other city officials marched for Springfield Day at the fair.

Mayor Sarno told our newsroom quote, “It’s great fun, and who doesn’t enjoy visiting the Big E and enjoying all the food, drinks, and entertainment!”

The Big E runs until this Sunday, October 2nd, so catch it while you still can.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.