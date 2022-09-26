Westfield Police searching for suspect who allegedly damaged gas pump

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Westfield Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a person who they said maliciously caused damage to one of the gas pumps at the Gulf gas station on Elm Street.

Investigators said it happened Saturday around 6:45 p.m.

After purchasing gas, the person seen in this photo allegedly decided to take a pair of scissors and cut electrical wires on the gas pump, which caused damage to it.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Westfield Police Det. Jason Williams at (413) 642-9384 or via email.

