Westfield Police searching for suspect who allegedly damaged gas pump

Police are looking for the public's help in identifying a suspect accused of causing damage to...
Police are looking for the public's help in identifying a suspect accused of causing damage to a Westfield gas pump(Westfield Police)
By Jenna Reyes and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Westfield Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a person who they said maliciously caused damage to one of the gas pumps at the Gulf gas station on Elm Street.

Investigators said it happened Saturday around 6:45 p.m.

After purchasing gas, the person seen in this photo allegedly decided to take a pair of scissors and cut electrical wires on the gas pump, which caused damage to it.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Westfield Police Det. Jason Williams at (413) 642-9384 or via email.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Diocese of Springfield collecting donations to help Puerto Rico after recent hurricane
Diocese of Springfield collecting donations to help Puerto Rico after recent hurricane
Keeping an eye on Ian, but western Mass weather is looking quiet for now
Janna's Tuesday Forecast and update on Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian is barreling towards Florida and is expected to arrive in the next two days.
Salvation Army crews standing by to help with Hurricane Ian response
Two men from New York are facing several charges after being arrested for breaking into a house...
Arraignment held for suspects in Longmeadow house break-in
Authorities are investigating after two people were found dead in Springfield on Sunday.
Investigation underway after 2 people found dead in Springfield home