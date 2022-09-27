2 Men arrested following gun incident at Eastfield Mall
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield police say a suspect allegedly flashed a gun on Monday at the Eastfield Mall. We’re told after the suspect left officers located a loaded large capacity firearm in the suspect’s vehicle.
Police were called to the Eastfield Mall on Boston Road around 5 p.m. for the gun incident.
According to Ryan Walsh with the Springfield Police Department, the suspect, identified as 18-year-old, Chantz Dudley from Springfield, allegedly flashed a firearm at a victim before leaving the mall.
“Crime Analysts in the Springfield Police Real-Time Analysis Center were able to locate the possible suspects getting into a car and relayed that information to responding officers,” noted Walsh.
Once police found the car, they pulled it over only a short distance away in the 1500 block of Boston Road.
We’re told Dudley and his passenger 24-year-old, Devonta Clarke also from Springfield, got out of the car and were held while officers searched the vehicle.
“Officers located a large capacity firearm loaded with 11 rounds of ammunition on the passenger front seat. The firearm was equipped with a flashlight and laser. Officers also recovered 11 individually packaged bags of marijuana and more than $600 in cash,” said Walsh.
Both Dudley and Clarke were arrested and charged with Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License, Carrying a Firearm without a License, Possession of a High Capacity Magazine/Feeding Device, and Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class D Drug.
Additionally Dudley was charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.
