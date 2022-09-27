Another spot shower chance Wednesday, then quiet weather resumes

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A lovely day across western Mass with good sunshine and afternoon temperatures in the 60s to around 70. Healthy southwesterly breezes continue through sunset and patchy clouds continue to build and will linger through tonight. There’s a risk for a spot shower early this evening, but any rain will be short-lived.

Skies remain partly cloudy tonight with temperatures cooling into the middle and upper 40s. A little patchy fog is possible in spots around sunrise.

Wednesday will look similar to today with good sunshine and some scattered afternoon clouds. There’s another chance for an afternoon sprinkle or shower as colder air builds into the upper atmosphere. A lighter, westerly breeze will be around Wednesday, which will keep the Berkshires in the 60s, but bring the valley back to near 70.

While all eyes are on hurricane Ian as it makes landfall in Florida Thursday, here in New England, our weather remains quite quiet. Surface high pressure will bring good sunshine Thursday and Friday along with lower dew points in the 20s and 30s. With this dry air in place, daytime highs should stay in the 60s with a light northwesterly breeze and overnight lows dip into the upper 30s and low 40s to end the week.

In the long term, rain from Ian should remain to our south this weekend. Temperatures across western Mass stay close to normal with quite a few mid and upper 60s into next week. Our weather is looking mainly dry through Sunday, then we may see a few shower chances by mid-week from low pressure over the mid-Atlantic and a front swinging down from the northwest.

