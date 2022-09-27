Cats from Florida shelter arrive in Mass.

By Jenna Reyes and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Sep. 27, 2022
NORTH BROOKFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - 10 cats that were evacuated from a Florida shelter ahead of Hurricane Ian have arrived in Massachusetts.

The cats, ranging in age from 10 weeks up to 4 years, arrived on an ASPCA transport plane at Worcester Regional Airport Tuesday morning.

They were greeted by Second Chance staff who brought them to their Almost Home facility in North Brookfield where the cats will get a check-up and receive any necessary veterinary care.

There they will also complete their state-mandated 48-hour quarantine before they begin their search for a new home in the Bay State.

According to the relocation director, the cats appear in good health and are expected to find homes quickly.

