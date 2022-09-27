City Councilor seeks to use old Friendly’s building on Sumner Ave. for nearby school

Right now, that school is using the parking lot for their staff, as well as family pick up and drop off.
By Paris Dunford, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A building in Springfield has remained vacant since the Friendly’s restaurant closed. Now, the city is considering purchasing it to use for a nearby school.

The old Friendly’s restaurant sits on Sumner Avenue in Springfield, right next to Sumner Avenue Elementary School. Right now, that school is using the parking lot for their staff, as well as family pick up and drop off.

Springfield school officials said that about 40 cars park in this parking lot every single day that school is in session. Now, the owners of the building are considering selling it or leasing it, which could negatively affect the community.

In a statement sent to Western Mass News, Springfield school officials said, quote:

“Should this annex parking suddenly become unavailable, it would force upwards of 40 cars to park on surrounding residential streets, causing neighborhood disruption and introducing a new set of foot traffic safety concerns.”

Right now, the city pays $40,000 to be able to use the parking spaces. City councilors are discussing purchasing the building for $1,115,000.

Some counselors are worried that they need to move fast to secure the building, but Councilor Victor Davila told us that they need to take their time to make their decision.

“If I’m going to spend one million, $1,115,000 of your money, I’m going to make sure that it’s wisely used,” Councilor Davila said. “My timeline is the people’s timeline.”

If they do choose to purchase the new building, the parking lot would still be used for Sumner Avenue School parking, and they have plans for the building structure, as well.

“The building itself will be used for a virtual school and offices for the school department,” Councilor Davila told us.

He has a meeting to hear the public’s concerns on October 17. Then, the proposal will be presented to the council, and they will vote on whether or not to acquire the property through eminent domain.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

generic graphic
Bernardston Police respond to car accident involving pedestrian
Photo depicting a Northampton, MA Police Department cruiser
Northampton Police arrest two people involved in fake gold jewelry scam
Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Holyoke, Agawam, and Westfield.
Town by Town: Day of Service, ice cream social, and bridge work
People in Agawam are upset that youth groups are not allowed to participate in the Agawam Day...
Getting Answers: youth groups not allowed to march in Big E parades
Western Mass News is getting answers after a viewer reached out with questions about the road...
Getting Answers: Western Ave. road concerns in Westfield