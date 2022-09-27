Getting Answers: Western Ave. road concerns in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after a viewer reached out with questions about the road construction project on Western Avenue in Westfield.

That stretch of the road leads up to Westfield State University.

According to the viewer, construction has been going on for quite some time.

They told us that when it rains, the road becomes a mud pit, and recently, Westfield Police had to close a section of the road to prevent severe ruts.

We reached out to MassDOT for an update,and they told us:

“The construction project on Western Avenue In Westfield is expected to be completed in September of 2023. Lloyds Hill Road and the section of Western Avenue that are currently gravel are scheduled to be paved starting next week. The remainder of Western Avenue, West Silver, and Court Street are slated to be excavated and paved in Spring 2023.”

