Getting Answers: youth groups not allowed to march in Big E parades

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Big E is changing the way it runs its parades, and that has some local communities upset.

People in Agawam are upset that youth groups are not allowed to participate in the Agawam Day parade at the Big E this year.

We spoke with the president of the Agawam Soccer Association who told us that their youth groups have been marching in the parade for more than two decades, but this year, they are not being allowed to participate.

He said that the group in charge of the parades has eliminated walking contingents and is only allowing marching contingents. He added that they are disappointed because this is an event families look forward to every year, and it was going to be his daughter’s first year walking with her team.

We caught up with Agawam City Councilor Anthony Russo who told Western Mass News that a lot of parents have reached out to him and other councilors about this issue.

“I understand the parents’ concerns,” Councilor Russo said. “The kids love this. It’s great exposure for them, they’re excited, it’s fun, but you know, the Big E has been a great organization to deal with over the years. They’re still a great organization, so what were trying to do is find some kind of compromise for years going forward that we can bring it back and we can all work together on that.”

We are getting answers about this decision tonight from Big E officials. They said in part, quote:

“Eastern States Exposition implemented an application process with updated standards and regulations for the big parade, formerly the Big E daily parade, in 2021. Changes were made in order to enhance the entertainment program and alleviate various production and security challenges that we experienced every year.”

They went on to say:

“Groups or individuals who previously participated in the parade and did not meet the new standards were encouraged to enhance their presentation and enter within the new parameters.”

