Home heating oil prices are on the rise ahead of winter

People who use oil to heat their homes may be in store for a more expensive upcoming winter season.
By Kristin Burnell, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: John O'Donoghue
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Fall has just begun, but many are raising concerns over the rising cost of home heating oil in the Bay State.

“It’s going to be higher than last winter right now,” said Central Energy owner Marty Toper.

We stopped by Central Energy in Chicopee to find out what could be leading to these high prices. Toper told Western Mass News that the war in Ukraine is continuing to contribute to the high cost of oil.

“It could come down if this Ukrainian war is over with, it will drop drastically,” Toper said. “What they are trying to do is shorten this thing up. If it does come to a quick halt, the prices will tank and go down drastically.”

The National Energy Assistance Directors’ Association estimates that families will spend an average $2,115 on oil this winter, an increase of 12.8% from 2021-22.

The average cost for a gallon of heating oil is currently $4.73, almost $2 more than this time last year.

Toper offered this piece of advice for those who have heating oil in their homes:

“I think insulation, your thermostats, and don’t be foolish to buy from a company that doesn’t offer service.”

Governor Charlie Baker also weighed in on if he has any plans to address the high price of home heating oil. In a statement, he wrote in part:

“There are several things that I believe the federal government can do to help us on this one, which is to either suspend or create exemptions for the Jones Acts.”

He went on to write:

“There are a number of other initiatives, as well, that I believe the feds can help us with. They’ll come through and help with some of those.”

