Men charged in Eastfield Mall gun incident arraigned in Springfield Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Two men are facing charges after an incident involving a gun at the Eastfield Mall in Springfield.

Both suspects appeared in front of a judge to be arraigned on Tuesday morning in Springfield. Police said that one suspect flashed a gun in his waistband to another person inside the mall, threatening the employee.

Springfield Police were called to the mall around 5 p.m. Monday. Shortly after, they were able to track down the car that two suspects got into.

“There was great collaboration between mall security, our crime analysts, and our officers to be able to see those potential suspects leave the mall, get a car that they were getting into, and our officers were able to pull over that suspect vehicle before it got too far,” Springfield Public Information Officer Ryan Walsh told us.

After conducting a traffic stop, police arrested 24-year-old Devonta Clarke and 18-year-old Chantz Dudley.

Once out of the car, officers found a large capacity gun with 11 rounds of ammunition on the passenger seat, as well as 11 individually packaged bags of marijuana and more than $600 in cash.

Dudley is accused of flashing the gun, while Clarke is accused of holding the weapon, guns and cash when they were pulled over.

Both Dudley and Clarke were arraigned in court Tuesday, and during Dudley’s hearing, prosecutors referenced his past juvenile record since he just turned 18.

“Two counts of assault and battery, along with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon,” the prosecutor said. “I will note there is another open juvenile case. It happened back in 2020. He does have open charges for larceny and assault to rob, and a carjacking.”

Dudley has an open juvenile case set to go to trial soon. The judge revoked his bail from that case and set a new bail of $10,000.

Meanwhile, during Clarke’s arraignment, it was revealed that he had some charges on his record, but not many as most were dismissed. He does, however, have a violation of probation, and prosecutors asked for a $25,000 cash bail. The judge decided to grant the same bail as Dudley.

“The court will set bail to $10,000 cash to ensure the defendant’s next appearance before this court,” the judge said.

If either suspect makes bail, they are ordered to stay away from the Eastfield Mall. Their next court dates are in October.

