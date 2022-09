WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Tuesday morning, crews responded to a major accident on Montgomery Road.

Westfield Police Department confirmed a car crashed into a utility pole, closing down Montgomery Road between Notre Dame and Pine Street.

The road is expected to open later today, around 3 p.m.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.