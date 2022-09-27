Northampton Police arrest two people involved in fake gold jewelry scam

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Northampton have arrested two people following an investigation into a fake gold jewelry sales scam.

According to police, Northampton officers and members of the department’s detective bureau were investigating what they call a common scam in the northeast region.

Police said that the scam involved suspects driving through parking lots, approaching people in an attempt to sell them fake gold jewelry to cover costs for gas or baby supplies. The suspects often have children with them to further deceive targets.

The scam involves one suspect placing the fake jewelry on the victim while another suspects speaks to them. While distracted, the first target will often remove real jewelry from the victim along with the fakes.

Police said the suspects will usually haggle over the cheap, fake jewelry in order to drive up the price.

Officers arrested two individuals Monday and seized their vehicle due to a similar scam. Both were charged with larceny from a person over 65.

Police urge the public to not purchase jewelry or other items from unreputable businesses or individuals.

