Physical therapist sentenced after being convicted of indecent assault

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Hampshire County physical therapist who was convicted of indecent assault on a patient that was in his care has been sentenced.

According to Laurie Loisel, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, 42-year-old Edward Kostek was sentenced to probation in the sexual assault case.

Loisel told Western Mass News the victim was being treated by Kostek at Cooley Dickinson Rehabilitation Services on Atwood Drive in Northampton in January 2019 for injuries sustained in a car crash. The victim reportedly testified that Kostek inappropriately touched her in private areas of her body during three of the sessions.

The victim reported the incidents to Cooley Dickinson and Northampton Police, which began an investigation that resulted in Kostek’s arraignment in district court in July 2020.

After deliberating for two hours following a two-day trial, Kostek was found guilty Thursday, September 22 on three counts of indecent assault and battery.

“The defendant abused his position of trust and care. The survivor showed great strength in coming forward,” said Northwestern Assistant District Attorney Andrew Covington in a statement.

At his sentencing Tuesday, September 27, Loisel reports the victim offered a statement to the judge in which she said the assaults impacted her life and her relationship to care providers greatly. “It haunts me daily,” she said in urging a jail sentence.

Loisel explained Northampton District Court Judge Jacklyn Connly sentenced Kostek to a suspended two year jail sentence while on probation after hearing from the victim in the case and supporters of Kostek at a sentencing hearing.

We’re told Judge Connly said there “is no perfect sentence.” Covington argued for a sentence of 2 1/2 years, according to Loisel and Northampton defense attorney, Thomas Kokonowski argued against jail time due to Kostek having no prior record.

There are conditions as part of the probation. Kostek cannot contact the victim and he must undergo sex offender evaluation.

“While we strongly believe a jail sentence was warranted, we respect the judge’s decision on this matter,” said Covington. “We commend the victim in this case for her courage in coming forward and speaking the truth.”

