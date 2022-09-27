Portion of McKinstry Ave. closed due to accident involving tractor trailer unit

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to McKinstry Avenue in Chicopee for reports of a motor vehicle accident involving a tractor trailer unit.

According to Chicopee Police, no injuries were reported.

Police said that McKinstry Avenue is closed from Dale Street to Kendall Street while crews work to clean up a fuel spill that resulted from the crash.

It is unknown how long that portion of the road will be closed.

Stay tuned to Western Mass News on air and online while we work to bring you the latest updates as soon as they enter our newsroom.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.