Tommy Car Auto hosts golf tournament to raise money for brain cancer research

They have now raised over $1.4 million to support the Jimmy Fund and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
By Robin Kimble, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Rich Crane
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Tommy Car Auto Group held its annual Driving for a Cure Golf Tournament.

It was held at Twin Hills Country Club on Shaker Road in Longmeadow.

Carla and Tom hold the event each year to honor their father Tom’s memory, and raise money for brain cancer research.

They have now raised over $1.4 million to support the Jimmy Fund and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

Over 40 teams of golfers took part.

There were several raffle prizes, an auction, and a pig-roast dinner for the hundreds of attendees.

