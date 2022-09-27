Town by Town: Day of Service, ice cream social, and bridge work

Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Holyoke, Agawam, and Westfield.
By Jenna Reyes, Brendan Rooney, Samantha O'Connor, Photojournalist: Matt Lafreniere, Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse and Photojournalist: Jeremy Fair
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Commonwealth Care Alliance held a Day of Service Tuesday with events across the Bay State, including a couple in Holyoke.

Volunteers helped a construction team build a home on Jackson Street for a family in need, while others painted the administrative offices of the Therapeutic Equestrian Center over on Northampton Street.

Town by town also took us to Agawam where State Senator John Velis hosted an ice cream social at the Agawam Senior Center.

Senator Velis was joined by Agawam Center of Aging Director Michael Squindo and Chief of Staff to Agawam Mayor Sapelli Jennifer Gannett.

Senator Velis also took the stage where he recorded his local cable show “Beacon Hill to the 413″ prior to the event.

Finally, town by town took us to where repairs are scheduled for the Columbia Greenway Rail Trail Bridge.

Elm Street will be closed nightly through Friday from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. for approximately 3 weeks.

Signs will be in place for detour routes.

