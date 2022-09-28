1 transported to hospital after utility pole crash

By Libby James and Amanda Callahan
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 5:51 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Wednesday morning, one person was taken to the hospital after crashing into a utility pole.

The accident was on Roosevelt Avenue around 2 A.M.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, the driver was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

When Western Mass News crews arrived on the scene, a live wire and utility pole was down on the road.

Officials also say there are no power outages in the area.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

