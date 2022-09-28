Actor Norman Reedus gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Actor Norman Reedus gets his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Actor Norman Reedus gets his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Actor Norman Reedus has now left his mark on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The veteran actor, best known for his role as crossbow-wielding Daryl on AMC’s “The Walking Dead” series, received the honor Tuesday.

It was awarded under the category of television.

Actor Norman Reedus gets his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Actor Norman Reedus gets his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.(CNN)

“The Walking Dead” will be coming to an end this fall, but Reedus, who wears many hats, is set to reprise his role in a spin-off set to premiere in 2023.

For now, fans can catch a glimpse of his star on Hollywood Boulevard in front of Hollywood Toys and Costumes.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A Chicopee man is asking for your help to find four dirt bikes that were stolen from his garage...
Dirt bikes stolen from Chicopee man’s garage
On Wednesday, Western Mass News traveled to Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks,...
Florida evacuees arrive at Bradley International Airport as Hurricane Ian hits land
A Southampton native, who now lives in Florida, is working to keep a large group of senior...
Southampton native working to keep seniors safe in Fort Myers nursing home
Dozens of people and their dogs turned out for a drive-thru parvovirus vaccine clinic in...
Parvovirus vaccine clinic held at American International College
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, Monday, June 27, 2022. The Supreme Court...
Supreme Court keeping live audio as it opens again to public